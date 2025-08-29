Northern Trust Corp Has $40.90 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $40,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 386,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 92,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNL. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.