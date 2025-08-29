Northern Trust Corp Has $42.34 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Plexus were worth $42,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at $22,975,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 19,069.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 169,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 24.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after buying an additional 134,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus by 66.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 84,249 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $217,141.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,921.10. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $284,054.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,522.78. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,610 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

