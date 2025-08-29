Northern Trust Corp Has $42.58 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Corporation $AVA

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $42,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 42.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVA opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Avista Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

