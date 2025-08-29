Northern Trust Corp Has $43.18 Million Position in Bank OZK $OZK

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,193 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $43,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,350,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,017,000 after buying an additional 220,214 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,510,000 after buying an additional 228,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank OZK by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,786,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after buying an additional 87,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 753,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after buying an additional 48,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OZK stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.86. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.