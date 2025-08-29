Northern Trust Corp Has $43.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,411,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $43,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 37.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 362,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

