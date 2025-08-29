Northern Trust Corp Has $43.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Corporation $LEA

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $43,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $53,799,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after buying an additional 365,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after buying an additional 194,893 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 903,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after buying an additional 187,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $17,677,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,805.33. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800.24. The trade was a 93.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

