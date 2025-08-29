Northern Trust Corp Purchases 13,172 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $38,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,796,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,364,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:THO opened at $109.75 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

