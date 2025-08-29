Northern Trust Corp Purchases 334 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of PJT Partners worth $38,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $12,587,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 18,294.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 81,593 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 19.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 485,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,951,000 after buying an additional 79,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 52.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 169,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 58,656 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.2%

PJT Partners stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $190.27.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $407,401.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,445. This trade represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.67.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

