Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,215 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $44,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 63.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 188.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.39. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

