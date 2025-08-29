Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of Prudential Public worth $40,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 7.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 47,994 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 307,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 8.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

