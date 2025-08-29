Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $40,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GXO opened at $52.96 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

View Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.