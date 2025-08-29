Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $43,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $619,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 417,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,853,596.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,994 shares of company stock worth $6,408,369. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VRNS opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.71. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.