Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,781 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $37,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Financial System by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial System during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial System by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Community Financial System by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Community Financial System during the 1st quarter worth about $9,294,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

CBU stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. Community Financial System, Inc. has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Insider Activity at Community Financial System

In other Community Financial System news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $88,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,606.66. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

