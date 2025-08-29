Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,406 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Bruker worth $37,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bruker by 92.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Bruker by 1,354.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Bruker by 274.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.