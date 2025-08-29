Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,720 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $38,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL opened at $290.95 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $321.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

