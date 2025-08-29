Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,925 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Modine Manufacturing worth $42,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $142.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 25,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $3,471,809.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,265,256.53. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,765 shares of company stock valued at $27,455,523. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

