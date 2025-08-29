Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,333 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,744,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $43,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $27.25 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

