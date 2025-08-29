Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,484 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,484 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Tenable worth $40,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $10,115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $1,625,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 974,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after buying an additional 53,852 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 86,962 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $862,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,240.50. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $38,145.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,261.25. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,537. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

