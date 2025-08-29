Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,954 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,375,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $38,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.5%

UCB stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCB shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group increased their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

