Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,490 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enpro were worth $42,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enpro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 94.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enpro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enpro during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Enpro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,287.32. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $226.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $231.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

