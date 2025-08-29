Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,649 Shares of GMS Inc. $GMS

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GMS were worth $39,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GMS by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Baird R W cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $19,713,586.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,646,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,244,280.90. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

