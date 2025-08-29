Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,920 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $39,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in M/I Homes by 38.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in M/I Homes by 134.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 57.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in M/I Homes by 36.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $116.32.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

