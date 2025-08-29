Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,044 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $43,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5,437.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,808 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 989,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,660 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 137.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 349,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,032,233.54. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $148.00) on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

