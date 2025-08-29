Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,568 Shares of Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Otter Tail worth $39,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 36,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of OTTR opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Corporation has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $88.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

