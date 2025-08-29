Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,272,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.40% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $40,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. CWM LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE:TPH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

