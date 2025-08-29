Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $39,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile



Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

