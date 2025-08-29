Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northpointe Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Northpointe Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northpointe Bancshares

Northpointe Bancshares Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE NPB opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Northpointe Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.92 million.

Northpointe Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northpointe Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northpointe Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $8,998,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,534,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,055,000.

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northpointe Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northpointe Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.