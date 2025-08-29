Novartis AG $NVS Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $43,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

