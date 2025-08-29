Nuveen LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 97,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NNE opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 7.15.

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Nano Nuclear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

