Nuveen LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 648.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.49 million, a PE ratio of -320.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Vishay Precision Group had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

