Nuveen LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 224,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,016 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,381,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 346,395 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 905,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 240,557 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $11,951,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 55,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $16.32 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $69,990.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,560.69. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 191,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,525.92. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,230 shares of company stock worth $684,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.