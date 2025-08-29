Nuveen LLC Takes Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $AMC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 953,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 739,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,815,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,337 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.49. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

