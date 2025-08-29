NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

