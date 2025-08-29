NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.