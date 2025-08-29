Open Lending Corporation $LPRO Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 595.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Open Lending worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Open Lending Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Open Lending Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $241.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

