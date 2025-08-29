Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 879,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3,354.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 204,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWP opened at $22.40 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.06 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, President Dietrich Becker sold 177,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,941,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 368,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,011.80. This trade represents a 32.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

