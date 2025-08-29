Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 33.03%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.40.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

