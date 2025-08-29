Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.41. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 2,213 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

