Primerica, Inc. $PRI Shares Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $268.17 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.98 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average of $269.55.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

