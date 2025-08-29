ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.77 and last traded at $84.77. 4,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 3,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETH. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (BETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a market cap-weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. It does not invest directly in bitcoin or ether.

