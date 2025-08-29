Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSTG. Barclays reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Pure Storage Stock Up 32.4%

PSTG stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $80.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,160,000. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,094 shares of company stock worth $32,367,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

