Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Pure Storage Stock Up 32.4%

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $80.61 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,367,537. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

