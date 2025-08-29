Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXC. Benchmark lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on BlueLinx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of BXC opened at $82.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

BlueLinx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

