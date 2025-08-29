Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 3,604 Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 238,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 34.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 178,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 137.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.8%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

