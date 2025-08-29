Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 71,888 Taseko Mines Limited $TGB

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 71,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TGB opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

