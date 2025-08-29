Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 65,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GBTG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $8.26 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.12 million. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

