Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ICL Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 23,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. ICL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.35.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

