Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,029 MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 40.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 2.6%

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80 and a beta of 0.86. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $81.84 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

