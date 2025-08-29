Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. $CLNE

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 97,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 156,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 48.40%.The company had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

