Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In related news, COO Thomas A. Sa bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $636.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

